Invasive Canadian "super pigs" are heading toward four US states and they will be hard to eradicate

An article in Popular Mechanics is highlighting a new invasive species from Canada.

According to reports, a special breed of hybrid "super pigs" is heading toward the US from Canada.

The Canadian "super pigs" are a mix of domestic pigs and wild boars.

They were crossbred in Canada in the 1980s so that farmed pigs could grow larger and survive Canada's extreme cold. But some of the hybrid pigs were allowed to escape into the wild by farmers and now they are running free.

These free "super pigs" will first travel into the northern U.S. and are expected to head towards four states including Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Michigan.

The pigs will be very hard to eradicate and are genetically built to be sturdy and withstand the cold. Moreover, they are a highly intelligent species. They can survive even when native species of pigs cannot.

The "super pigs" can feed on anything. Their diet includes goslings and ducklings in the spring. Surprisingly, they can also take down an adult whitetail deer.

The "super pigs". will threaten deer, waterfowl, and elk. Hunters are concerned because these pigs are hard to catch.

The pigs can fend off recreational hunters. They are intelligent enough to change their patterns of migration and retreat when hunters are present.

There is also a fear that these super pigs can spread disease and gobble up crops.

Over the past few decades, the species have multiplied and continued to pose a threat to wildlife in Canada and the U.S.