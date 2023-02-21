New York store owners complain that migrants congregating in the middle of the sidewalk "scare away" their customers

Image for representation only Photo by Craig Whitehead on Unsplash

An article in the New York Post reports that there is a common complaint among business owners whose stores and restaurants are located near hotels housing the migrants in Manhattan.

Business owners are claiming that their sales have plummeted and they are having to lay off workers because they don't have regular customers coming in.

Customers are being "scared away" by the presence of migrants in the neighborhood.

The migrants congregate in the middle of the sidewalk and blast their music. Potential customers who see this avoid coming over and instead may go to the other side of the street.

Some businesses have seen a loss in sales of as much as 75% since migrants have moved into the area.

One business owner had to lay off 12 of his 60 staff members and reduce hours for some of his workers.

Moreover, the customers did not just gradually stop frequenting the businesses. It occurred suddenly. As soon as the migrants moved in, customers just disappeared.

Most of the businesses became affected late last year and the situation continues.

Strangely, some of the migrants themselves admit that they are a problem and sympathize with the business owners.

They claim that it will be less of an issue this year because the migrants congregating in the middle of the sidewalk have been kicked out and the remaining migrants are mostly "family people."

The sympathetic migrants hope that they will have enough funds one day to frequent the businesses near the hotels that are currently losing customers.