Protecting your privacy and what to do about surveillance cameras in a hotel room or Airbnb

An article in Readers Digest reveals how you can find a hidden camera in your hotel room or Airbnb.

A 2019 survey found that 11% of people who had stayed in an Airbnb had found a hidden camera.

With privacy being even more important in the digital age, it is necessary to take all precautions and that includes checking for hidden cameras when staying in a new place.

Hidden cameras are reported to be very common because of low-cost camera technology. And today's cameras are so small that they can easily be concealed without discovery.

The first step to take when looking for a hidden camera is to scan the room. You can look for furniture or appliances that are kept in unusual places.

According to the Reader's Digest article, one tell-tale sign would be a lamp that seems to be angled towards the bed.

Another tip is to turn off all the lights and look for a glimmer or glint of a camera lens as you shine a flashlight. The space must be completely black in order to detect any hint of the reflection from a camera lens.

Common places where a hidden camera may be placed include clocks, vases, bookcases, mirrors, and showerheads.

There are also phone apps such as the network scanner app, Fing, that can list all the devices connected to Wi-fi networks and their IP addresses.

It is important to note that hidden cameras in hotel rooms are illegal and could constitute a breach of privacy for the guest.