A man takes home a painting he found in a farmer's shed and after he dies, it is listed for $3 million

Portrait of Anthony Van Dyck Photo by Public Domain Image

Sir Anthony van Dyck (1599-1641) was a Flemish Baroque painter who is considered one of the greatest portrait painters of all time.

Van Dyck's portraits are known for their elegance, sophistication, and psychological insight. He was particularly skilled at capturing the grace and beauty of his aristocratic subjects, and his paintings often depicted them in luxurious clothing and settings.

Thus, it was surprising that one of Van Dyck's paintings was found in one of the last places that could be imagined.

One of Van Dyck's four centuries-old masterpieces was found in the back of a farmer's shed in Kinderhook, New York.

The discovery was made by an art collector, Albert B. Roberts in 2002 when he was searching the shed. The back of the painting was covered in bird poop but Roberts immediately knew that it could be an original Dutch Golden Age painting.

Roberts purchased the painting for just $600 and he displayed it as part of his own art collection. He had it checked out by an art expert who declared that the painting was "surprisingly well preserved."

The Van Dyck painting that Robert had discovered was called A Study for Saint Jerome and it was most likely painted between 1615 and 1618 when the artist was a young man. It was an early and important oil sketch for the artist.

The painting depicted a nude, older man sitting hunchbacked on a stool.

In August 2021, Roberts died and his estate offered the Van Dyck painting to Sotheby's. The proceeds from the sale would be used to benefit artists.

Sotheby's estimated that the painting would sell for $2 million to $3 million. Not bad for Roberts who had originally purchased it for $600 in a farmer's shed.