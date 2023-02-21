A Jewish boy pretended to be Hitler Youth but he had to hide a part of his body as it would give him away

Image for representation only Photo by Bundesarchiv, Bild 146-1983-056-07 / CC-BY-SA 3.0

Solomon Perel, a survivor of the Holocaust, died on February 2, 2023, at the age of 97.

Perel became famous for having survived Nazi Germany by pretending to be a Nazi himself.

He was born to a Jewish family in 1925. The family had emigrated to Germany from Russia. In the early 1930s, the family relocated again to Poland.

When the Germans invaded Poland, Solomon who was just a teen became separated from his parents and attempted to escape to the Soviet-occupied part of Poland. However, he was captured by the 12th Panzer Division of the German Army.

He managed to persuade the army that he was of ethnic German descent because of his fluent German.

Perel was accepted by his captors and even endeared himself to them. He became a Russian-German interpreter for the army.

Life was still complicated and there was a danger that Perel's secret would be exposed. One tell-tale sign that could reveal he was a Jew was the fact that he was circumcised. Perel would hide his body while taking a shower so no one could notice.

His secret was revealed when he was attacked and almost raped by an army doctor while taking a shower. The doctor decided not to reveal Perel's secret as he also did not want it to be known that he was gay.

After a stint in the army, Perel was sent to a Hitler Youth boarding school where he continued to hide his Jewish identity. However, his secret was revealed a second time when his then-girlfriend's mother discovered his true identity. The girlfriend's mother also decided to keep quiet about it.

In 1945, Perel was captured by the U.S. Army and then released. When the war was over, he attempted to find his family. He learned that his parents and sister died at the hands of the Nazis but his two brothers survived.

Eventually, Perel sailed for Israel in 1948 where he joined the Israeli Army. He also got married and had children. Perel lived the rest of his life in Israel until his death in 2023.

Perel's story was made into a movie in 1990 called Europa Europa but he has also written an autobiography.