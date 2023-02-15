Curses mentioned in the Bible are linked to ancient hex rituals

Image for representation only Photo by Unknown; French, Normandy; Public Domain

What could be similar to the wording found in the Book of Revelations in the Bible?

Researchers find that some descriptions and phrases in the Book of Revelations are actually similar to those found in ancient curse tablets.

Curse tablets were small, inscribed sheets of lead or other materials that were used in ancient times to curse individuals or groups. These were typically created by individuals who believed they had been wronged in some way and sought to seek revenge or justice through supernatural means.

Curse tablets were commonly used in the ancient Mediterranean world, particularly in Greece and Rome. They often included a curse or hex, typically written in Latin or Greek, as well as the name of the intended target and sometimes even the specific body part or item that the curse was meant to affect.

The tablets were then buried or placed in a location where they were believed to have supernatural power, such as a grave or a temple.

In contrast to curse tablets, the biblical Book of Revelation is primarily concerned with the end times and the ultimate triumph of good over evil.

It contains a series of visions and prophecies that describe the coming of the Antichrist, the Great Tribulation, the return of Jesus Christ, the final judgment, and the establishment of a new heaven and earth. The book is filled with vivid imagery and symbolism.

Researchers claim that wording and phrases in the Book of Revelation are very similar to those found in curse tablets but there are no actual verbatim quotations. Rather, there are similarities.

The researchers provide an example where an angel casts a curse in the Book of Revelation. They describe this as being similar to the wording of curse rituals found in ancient curse tablets.

It is believed that the author of the Book of Revelation was heavily influenced by the "curse tablet culture" of the time.