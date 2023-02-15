Curses mentioned in the Bible are linked to ancient hex rituals

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6zGd_0koRB37l00
Image for representation onlyPhoto byUnknown; French, Normandy; Public Domain

What could be similar to the wording found in the Book of Revelations in the Bible?

Researchers find that some descriptions and phrases in the Book of Revelations are actually similar to those found in ancient curse tablets.

Curse tablets were small, inscribed sheets of lead or other materials that were used in ancient times to curse individuals or groups. These were typically created by individuals who believed they had been wronged in some way and sought to seek revenge or justice through supernatural means.

Curse tablets were commonly used in the ancient Mediterranean world, particularly in Greece and Rome. They often included a curse or hex, typically written in Latin or Greek, as well as the name of the intended target and sometimes even the specific body part or item that the curse was meant to affect.

The tablets were then buried or placed in a location where they were believed to have supernatural power, such as a grave or a temple.

In contrast to curse tablets, the biblical Book of Revelation is primarily concerned with the end times and the ultimate triumph of good over evil.

It contains a series of visions and prophecies that describe the coming of the Antichrist, the Great Tribulation, the return of Jesus Christ, the final judgment, and the establishment of a new heaven and earth. The book is filled with vivid imagery and symbolism.

Researchers claim that wording and phrases in the Book of Revelation are very similar to those found in curse tablets but there are no actual verbatim quotations. Rather, there are similarities.

The researchers provide an example where an angel casts a curse in the Book of Revelation. They describe this as being similar to the wording of curse rituals found in ancient curse tablets.

It is believed that the author of the Book of Revelation was heavily influenced by the "curse tablet culture" of the time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Archaeology# History

Comments / 24

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
187K followers

More from Anita Durairaj

Montana State

Invasive Canadian "super pigs" are heading toward four US states and they will be hard to eradicate

An article in Popular Mechanics is highlighting a new invasive species from Canada. According to reports, a special breed of hybrid "super pigs" is heading toward the US from Canada.

Read full story
15 comments
Manhattan, NY

New York store owners complain that migrants congregating in the middle of the sidewalk "scare away" their customers

An article in the New York Post reports that there is a common complaint among business owners whose stores and restaurants are located near hotels housing the migrants in Manhattan.

Read full story
30 comments

Protecting your privacy and what to do about surveillance cameras in a hotel room or Airbnb

An article in Readers Digest reveals how you can find a hidden camera in your hotel room or Airbnb. A 2019 survey found that 11% of people who had stayed in an Airbnb had found a hidden camera.

Read full story
2 comments
Kinderhook, NY

A man takes home a painting he found in a farmer's shed and after he dies, it is listed for $3 million

Sir Anthony van Dyck (1599-1641) was a Flemish Baroque painter who is considered one of the greatest portrait painters of all time. Van Dyck's portraits are known for their elegance, sophistication, and psychological insight. He was particularly skilled at capturing the grace and beauty of his aristocratic subjects, and his paintings often depicted them in luxurious clothing and settings.

Read full story
1 comments

A Jewish boy pretended to be Hitler Youth but he had to hide a part of his body as it would give him away

Solomon Perel, a survivor of the Holocaust, died on February 2, 2023, at the age of 97. Perel became famous for having survived Nazi Germany by pretending to be a Nazi himself.

Read full story

A doctor lists the health insurance companies that want sick patients "to die as quickly as possible"

An article in the Daily Dot reports that a doctor who is also a TikToker has been going viral for his public service announcement. The doctor who goes by the name, Dr. Glaucomflecken has a TikTok handle which is @glaucomflecken.

Read full story
111 comments

A woman watches the internet bidding of her $1 vintage Cartier purse and is shocked at its final price

A TikToker named Chandler owns a vintage clothing store. She goes by the name @chlorisvintage. Chandler had purchased an antique purse at an estate sale for just $1. The purse was part of a small lot at the estate sale.

Read full story
11 comments
Las Vegas, NV

A lawyer who posed with Tom Brady in Vegas is accused of a $10 million spending spree using company funds

A lawyer, Sara Jacqueline King, is being sued for scamming a company and spending more than $10 million of company funds on a Vegas spending spree. King is reported to have gone on a gambling and partying binge in Las Vegas over a period of six months.

Read full story
20 comments

A needle in the haystack: A man finds a single heart-shaped potato chip in his bag of chips and it is worth $120,000

A British man accidentally ate a potato chip that was part of a Valentine's Day competition. Walkers is a popular brand of potato chips in the UK. The company was founded in 1948 and produces a wide variety of potato chip flavors.

Read full story
5 comments

A handbag painted with a picture of a celebrity sells for $30 but the new owner is shocked when he finds its true value

A handbag that was purchased for $30 from a thrift store or charity store in the UK turned out to be an item of "extreme value" that could cost as much as $450,000. In 2012, a 73-year-old man John Richards was caught by surprise when he spotted a very unique item in a charity store.

Read full story
15 comments
Brooklyn, NY

When the cops came knocking at her door, a woman found out that her husband of 40 years had a secret identity

In 2015, Bobby and Cheryl Love had been happily married for 40 years with children and living in Brooklyn, New York. One day, their lives would change forever. Cheryl remembers it as a regular morning with a routine that involved making tea in the kitchen while Bobby was still in bed.

Read full story
167 comments
Fresno, CA

A man became a millionaire overnight after spending $45 on old photo negatives at a garage sale

In 2000, Rick Norsigian was working as a painter in Fresno, California when he purchased a box of glass plates of old photo negatives. Rick was also an art collector and he had a notion that the old photo negatives were images taken by Ansel Adams.

Read full story
10 comments

A job in Australia offers a $560,000 salary and a free four-bedroom house but no one wants to do it

Australia has a job offer open but you have to be willing to live in a remote town in a rural part of the country. Also, you would need to be qualified as a medical doctor. The benefits are great with a salary equivalent to $560,000 and a free four-bedroom house to live in without having to pay the rent.

Read full story
509 comments

Leaving the bedroom door open at night can be a life-threatening hazard

Some people may choose to sleep with the door open for several reasons. Perhaps, they need more air circulation or parents may want to make sure they can hear their children if they wake up during the night. Keeping the door open could also be useful for hearing break-ins or any mysterious nighttime activities.

Read full story
132 comments
New York City, NY

Canada's demand to New York City, "Assistance to migrants to cross illegally should stop"

The Western Standard, a Canadian political media website reports that the Canadian government is demanding that New York City stop the flow of migrants entering Canada. Most of these migrants have been entering the country through the illegal Roxham Road border crossing.

Read full story
20 comments

Treasure at Goodwill: A man knew he had hit the jackpot when he spotted a "worn out" $6 watch

There are quite a few incidents of people finding valuable objects but not realizing their true value until the object has been examined by an expert. The few, lucky people who appear on the Antiques Roadshow are prime examples of this.

Read full story
60 comments

A man sends 7000 text messages within three months to advertise the sale of cocaine

A UK man who is also a drug dealer sent 7000 text messages within a span of three months to vulnerable people to entice them to purchase cocaine. The drug dealer, Christopher Clarke, used a "graft mobile phone" to send the messages.

Read full story
39 comments

A young man who had "never been sick" was given just 3 weeks to live after doctors noticed purple spots on his body

Harry Simpson, a 27-year-old man from the UK thought he was very healthy. He claimed that he rarely got sick and had never even suffered a cold. Simpson was a very active man who enjoyed going to the gym and climbing mountains.

Read full story
72 comments

A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty

In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.

Read full story
46 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy