Fresno, CA

A man became a millionaire overnight after spending $45 on old photo negatives at a garage sale

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEfN4_0koKgda400
Image for representation onlyPhoto byCaleb MinearonUnsplash

In 2000, Rick Norsigian was working as a painter in Fresno, California when he purchased a box of glass plates of old photo negatives.

Rick was also an art collector and he had a notion that the old photo negatives were images taken by Ansel Adams.

Ansel Adams (1902-1984) was an American photographer and environmentalist who is best known for his stunning black-and-white photographs of the American West, particularly Yosemite National Park. He was also an advocate for environmental conservation and was instrumental in the establishment of several national parks in the United States.

After purchasing the negatives, Rick found out from experts that it could be worth as much as $200 million.

He hired an attorney to represent him in the sale of prints from the negatives but then he had an even bigger problem when Ansel Adam's heirs and his trust decided to sue him.

The trust and the heirs tried to prove that the photo negatives that Rick had found were not authentic. They also wanted to go to court to determine who should rightfully receive the profits from the sale of the negatives or their prints if they were found to be authentic.

The suit was eventually settled when Rick agreed that he would not use Ansel Adam's name, trademark, or license in the marketing or sale of photographs from the negatives.

With the help of a law firm, Rick was able to sell images generated from the negatives. Each print would sell for $7500. The revenue from the sales amounted to $1.8 million.

While Rick has retained a degree of financial freedom from the ownership of the negatives, he has not received anywhere close to the $200 million which was the original estimation for the value of the negatives.

# shopping# arts and culture

Comments / 10

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
187K followers

