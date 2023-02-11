A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty

Image for representation only Photo by Abigail H. on Unsplash

In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30.

Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.

She ended up giving it to her toddler daughter who used it as a toybox trinket and to play dress-up.

One day Thea brought in her jewelry to be appraised for insurance purposes. The brooch was in her jewelry box and the appraiser pointed out that it could be worth thousands.

Experts analyzed the brooch and believed that it was an example of early 19th-century jewelry and could have been part of a tiara or necklace worn by Russian royalty.

This is because the center stone of the brooch was identified to be an Imperial Topaz.

Imperial Topaz is a type of topaz, a semi-precious gemstone that is prized for its beauty and durability. It is a rich, golden-orange color, which sets it apart from other types of topaz and gives it its name.

Imperial topaz is a highly valued gemstone, used in jewelry and other decorative items. It is known for its durability and resistance to fading or discoloration, making it a long-lasting and attractive choice for jewelry. It is also considered a symbol of wealth, power, and creativity.

Imperial Topaz has a long association with Russian royalty, dating back to the 18th century. At that time, the Russian Czars and their families were known for their love of fine jewelry and precious gems, and imperial topaz was one of their favorite stones.

In fact, ownership of the gem was restricted to the Russian Royal Family.

Today, imperial topaz continues to be associated with Russian royalty and is still highly valued for its beauty, rarity, and historical significance. Pieces of imperial topaz jewelry, especially those with a connection to Russian royalty, are highly sought after by collectors and are considered to be among the most valuable and prized gems in the world.

Thea's brooch was sold at auction for about $43,000.