A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth

Image for representation only Photo by Phillip Pessar from Miami, USA; CC-BY-2.0

An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory is famous for offering a wide variety of flavors and styles of cheesecake, including traditional, fruit-topped, chocolate, and seasonal varieties. In addition to cheesecake, The Cheesecake Factory is also known for its extensive menu of upscale casual dining dishes, including pasta, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and entrees.

As a diner at the Cheesecake Factory, Brittany states that she and her boyfriend had ordered the mac and cheese bites but when he took a bite of one of them, he immediately started to gag.

He ended up pulling an entire plastic rubber glove out of his mouth. The rubber glove had obviously been fried into the mac and cheese bite.

Brittany complained that even after notifying the Cheesecake Factory, they would not take responsibility and refused to provide compensation for the unpleasant episode.

According to the Daily Dot article, it is not the first time a glove has been cooked into food at the Cheesecake factory.

In 2020, a man was eating his fettuccine alfredo when he thought that his food felt strange like he had been eating "hard chicken" or overcooked cheese. He found out that a latex glove had melted into his food.

If you find a latex glove in your food, you should immediately stop eating and contact the restaurant or manufacturer to report the issue and seek further advice on what to do. If you experience any symptoms after consuming food that contained a latex glove, seek medical attention immediately.

Fortunately, in Brittany's case, her boyfriend pulled the glove out before it could cause damage to his body.