Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the US

Migrants at the El Paso border Photo by CBP Photography; Public Domain

The New York Post reports that several hundred migrants surged the U.S. border at El Paso after receiving information that the U.S. would provide them with free bus tickets to Canada.

Hundreds of migrants attempted to cross into the U.S. around February 9. The U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso claimed that the surge occurred late in the evening.

The migrant surge may have had something to do with events in New York City.

It has been reported that New York City provides free bus tickets to migrants headed to Canada. It is thought that the migrants trying to enter the El Paso border hotspot were fed misinformation that they could also enter the U.S. and receive free bus tickets to seek asylum in Canada.

The false information was most likely being spread through social media.

Border patrol agents have sent out a statement informing the migrants that no new policies allow them to enter the U.S. and that those who cross illegally will be expelled.

Meanwhile, buses to Canada are being organized by different charities in New York. This has resulted in concern from Canadian officials trying to discourage illegal crossings into Canada from New York.

As for El Paso, the city has been struggling with an influx of migrants since 2018. Most of the migrants coming into El Paso are from Venezuela, Guatemala, Ecuador, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Haiti.

The city has realized that they have a migrant crisis and they have set up a migrant situational awareness dashboard on the city government's website.

The dashboard updates information daily such as the number of migrants in custody and how many are released.