An accidental injury caused by a dog led to the revealing of a hidden, deadly cancer in a woman

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH51m_0kga9ewz00
Image for representation onlyPhoto byBrandon AtchisononUnsplash

Angie Shaw, a veterinary nurse, and grandmother of three from Leeds, West Yorks in the UK was headbutted by a labrador that she was treating on the consult table.

The dog headbutted her in the chest area and knocked her over. Specifically, the dog had butted her left breast towards the breastbone. Angie ended up with soreness and a lump on her chest that she attributed to the dog's headbutt.

However, the lump was still sore after one week so doctors recommended a scan. It was then that they discovered that she had a fast-growing and aggressive form of Stage 3 breast cancer.

In an interesting twist, the lump that Angie experienced on her chest after the dog's headbutt had nothing to do with cancer. It was a lump that was actually caused by the dog.

However, the lump caused enough concern that doctors did a biopsy and scan to determine that the real danger was the cancer that could not be detected on the surface.

In Angie's case, the tumor would have taken another 10 months for it to have grown enough to be detected if it hadn't been for the dog's headbutt.

Angie's cancer was invasive and fast-growing. She had to have surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.

She had six rounds of chemotherapy over 18 weeks and was finally declared cancer-free. She lost her hair and had to wear a wig. She also had surgery to remove the tumor.

The experience has given Angie a new perspective on life and she recommends that women check for lumps on a regular basis.

# World# Animals# Cancer# Health

