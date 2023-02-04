A judge uses artificial intelligence to make a decision on his case and then claims "it should not replace judges"

A scene in court (generic image) Photo by Jeremy McGilvrey on Unsplash

A judge in Colombia has used ChatGPT to make a ruling on a case.

ChatGPT is a conversational language model developed by OpenAI. It uses advanced deep-learning techniques to generate human-like responses to text input in various domains and languages. It is trained on a large amount of data, allowing it to generate responses to a wide range of questions and topics.

ChatGPT was made available to the public in 2020 but more recently it has taken the world by storm because of its advanced capabilities and appropriate responses to any questions.

ChatGPT can summarize text, translate it, perform creative writing, chat on various topics, and even provide code snippets.

Now, Judge Juan Manuel Padilla from Colombia has claimed that he used ChatGPT in a case involving an autistic child.

He ruled in favor of the child from paying fees for medical appointments, therapy, and transportation. The child was on a limited income and could not afford everything.

The judge was very vague in exactly how he used the chatbot. He did state that he consulted ChatGPT on the case. He asked the chatbot a question about regulations in Colombia regarding children affected by autism and ChatGPT reportedly gave him the correct answer.

Judge Padilla stated that ChatGPT was useful for drafting texts but should not be used to replace judges.

According to ChatGPT itself, it is not capable of making important decisions. It is simply a conversational language model that uses advanced deep-learning techniques to generate human-like responses to the text input.