Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacks

A welcome sign

The welcome wagon for New York City migrants is reported to include free food, free cell phones, free transportation as well as free healthcare.

According to an article in the New York Post, thousands of migrants who illegally crossed the US and are seeking asylum have been given freebies.

Free lodging includes $300 to $500 a night rooms in New York City hotels located in the heart of Manhattan. Some of the rooms come with private bathrooms and showers.


For single men, there is communal living at a newly opened terminal, the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

Then there is the food which includes three hot meals a day as well as snacks between meals.

To move around, migrants are provided with daily free Metro cards good for two rides. There is a free bus for the migrants to go downtown and every person reportedly receives a round-trip ferry ticket.

Recreation for the migrants in one terminal includes ping-pong tables, flat-screen TVs, and a treadmill.

Healthcare services include urgent care and some health coverage (although it is not certain what exactly is covered).

The free perks have led critics to proclaim that the migrants have become "entitled."

An employee of one of the hotels housing the migrants even claims that conditions at the hotel are total chaos and that the migrants have no accountability. Moreover, he states that employees of the hotel are disrespected by the migrants.

So far, New York has hosted 26,000 migrants in the city's hotels while 43,000 have arrived in the city.

