The ancient, egg-shaped Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is drilled with an extremely precise hole from top to bottom

The Lake Winnipesaukee stone Photo by John Phelan; CC-BY-SA-3.0

The Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is considered to be an out-of-place artifact found in a town near Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.

The mystery stone was first discovered in 1872 when construction workers found a lump of clay while they were digging a hole near the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee.

The egg-shaped stone was found inside the lump of clay.

The mystery stone egg is small - just 4 inches long and 2.5 inches thick. It weighs 18 ounces and is a dark-hued color. It is the size of a goose egg but it is hard as granite and made of a material called quartzite.

The stone is carved with symbols. The symbols on one side of the egg include an ear of corn and several figures. The other side features a moon shape, dots, spirals, and arrows.

There is also a hole that goes through the stone from top to bottom. The holes are bored in both ends of the egg. The fascinating aspect about the holes is that they are drilled with a level of precision that would not be expected or is inconsistent with ancient tools.

In fact, the holes are so precise that archaeologists believe that it has the appearance of being drilled by modern power tools.

Yet, the artifact remains a mystery. Some think that it was placed as an elaborate hoax while others think it is an ancient Native American artifact.

The stone is now on display at the Museum of New Hampshire History surrounded by mirrors to show off its features.