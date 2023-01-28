A bus driver was rushed to the hospital for an infection from an insect bite but he was given a terminal diagnosis

Buses in England Photo by Yomex Owo on Unsplash

In 2019, just a few years before his 50th birthday, Dave Whitford from Sheffield, North Yorkshire in the UK was working as a bus driver.

He was sitting in his garden when he suddenly felt dizzy and started vomiting. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors told him that he was suffering from an inner ear infection caused by a tiny insect bite.

However, it was no insect bite and Dave was still feeling sick and could not keep his balance so doctors decided to take a scan where they saw a small mass or tumor in his brain.

The mass was monitored for over two years and then in 2021, Dave underwent surgery. The doctors found that the tumor was growing very fast. They tried to remove it but the tumor was too deep and it turned out to be a Grade IV tumor.

At this point, Dave was only given 12 to 18 months to live.

Dave could no longer work as a bus driver but he is still trying to support his family. He set up a Go Fund Me and manages with donations.

He has already undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Now he is trying to raise funds to travel to the US where he may be treated with a special drug, phenylbutyrate.

Phenylbutyrate targets genetic abnormalities and may destroy the brain tumor.

Dave remains hopeful about this treatment. His next scan to determine whether his tumor has grown or paused will be in March 2023.

In the meantime, he continues to raise funds for his cancer treatments.