The father of actress Glenn Close was a surgeon who played a major role in an Ebola outbreak in Africa

Glenn Close in 2014 Photo by U.S. Embassy Montevideo in Uruguay;Public Domain Image

During her heyday, actress Glenn Close was most famous for her role as a crazed stalker in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.

Her career has spanned four decades and she continues to be involved in the movie industry.

However Glenn Close is not the only member of her family to have achieved fame.

Glenn Close's father, William Taliaferro Close (1924 - 2009) played a major role in controlling the 1976 Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

William was a surgeon who obtained his medical degree from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

In 1960, he traveled to the Congo where he practiced medicine and was the only surgeon in the capital of Congo during the Belgian revolutions.

His daughter Glenn Close was born in 1947 but it is not certain if she and the rest of the family accompanied William to the Congo.

William became the personal physician to the President of Congo at the time. Then, he became the Surgeon General of the Congolese Army. He also worked to get health care into the rural areas of the Congo.

In the mid-1970s, the Ebola virus broke out at a missionary hospital in a rural region of Congo. The virus killed most of the staff in the hospital and caused mass panic throughout the country.

William helped coordinate efforts in the country to deliver medical supplies and medical equipment to affected regions. Once sterilization and quarantining of patients were implemented, the virus outbreak was controlled.

William left the Congo in 1977 and became a country doctor in Wyoming. During the 1995 Ebola outbreak in the Congo, he was the liaison between the CDC and the Congo.

He died in 2009 of a heart attack.