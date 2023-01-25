A baggage handler's advice to ensure that your luggage comes out first at the airport

Luggage Photo by Michał Parzuchowski on Unsplash

After landing, passengers who checked in their luggage may wait for a certain period of time before their luggage appears and they can pick it up.

Luggage wait times can vary between 15 to 45 minutes depending on the airport and airline. It also depends on the number of passengers and the amount of luggage that they have.

Luggage can also be delayed in smaller airports that are handling a lot of flights.

In an article from Esquire magazine, a US baggage handler Thomas Lo Sciuto offers advice on how to avoid delays and waiting times when picking up checked-in luggage after a flight.

Thomas states that the best way to ensure your luggage will come out first is to be one of the last passengers to check in the luggage.

This is because bags are generally loaded from front to back. Passengers with bags that are last to be checked in will have their luggage loaded in last on the aircraft. However, at the final destination, the bags loaded in last will be the first off the flight.

Another tip is to mark the luggage as "fragile." This is because "fragile" bags will be loaded in last with some extra care and attention.

It also pays to be friendly and polite to the counter agents and gate agents while you are checking in as they can help you if there is a problem.

Finally, there is a lot that can happen between the time the bag leaves the plane and the moment that you pick it up. Sometimes, delays may be unavoidable.