A woman claims that she made 40% more working at Dairy Queen than she did as a banker at Wells Fargo

Dairy Queen Photo by Random Retail; CC-BY-2.0

The Daily Dot reports a story about a woman who went viral on TikTok after she claimed that she made quite a bit more working at Dairy Queen than she did as a banker at Wells Fargo.

The woman who went by the social media name, Yaya, talked about the difference in hourly wages between Dairy Queen and Wells Fargo.

Yaya claimed that when she worked at her local Dairy Queen, she was paid $32 an hour. However, she had also worked at Wells Fargo where she was only paid $19.50 an hour. This indicates that Yaya's hourly wage at Dairy Queen was 40% more than at Wells Fargo.

Another TikTok user also claimed that she made $16 an hour at McDonald's.

The point that the TikTok users were trying to make was that some fast food jobs can pay well and that it was not a good thing to shame people who work in fast food.

Some viewers of the TikTok channel commented that they did not believe that a fast food company would pay that much.

While it was not directly stated, when Yaya worked at Dairy Queen, she was most likely a manager.

According to Indeed, a manager at Dairy Queen could make $17.98 an hour while a manager's annual salary at Dairy Queen may be approximately $54,257 per year.

A TikTok viewer commented that some fast food managers could make up to $100k a year and that management positions in a fast food company do pay well.