Flight attendants reveal how they pick their favorite passengers and it might have to do with the safety demonstration

A pre-flight safety demonstration Photo by User:Mattes; CC-BY-2.0 Germany

Flight attendants do have their favorite passengers on board a flight. And all it means is that these passengers get treated better than others.

It's not difficult to become one of the favored passengers on a flight and some flight attendants are revealing some of the things they look for as soon as you board a flight

The basic rules include being kind and courteous to your fellow passengers as well as the airline crew.

Along with being kind and courteous, basic manners always help.

The first step is simply saying "hi" to the flight attendant as they welcome you on board. Also, it helps to be compliant with requests that a flight attendant may make, and using the phrases, "please" and "thank you" is always appreciated.

Passengers who find their seats quickly without hogging the aisles are also appreciated.

Examples of not following basic manners on a flight may include unnecessary stretching or yoga poses in your seat. Playing with children or babies in the galley should also be avoided. Another negative is passengers who hog the toilet.

There is another surprising tip. One flight attendant mentioned that they like passengers who are listening or at least look like they are listening to their pre-flight safety demonstration.

Flight attendants can always tell who isn't listening. They claim that it is similar to a singer being on stage with no one listening.

In general, for members of the cabin crew, passengers who genuinely listened to the safety demonstration were firm favorites.