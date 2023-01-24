The time that Star Trek's William Shatner sold a "part of his body" on eBay for a record-breaking sum

William Shatner and an actress - Star Trek publicity photo Photo by NBC Television; Public Domain

One of the strangest celebrity items sold on eBay was a kidney stone sold by Star Trek actor William Shatner.

Shatner passed a kidney stone in 2005. At the time, he mentioned that the stone was so big, you could wear it on your fingers.

He also joked that if "you subjected it to extreme heat, it might turn out to be a diamond."

In 2006, Shatner was an actor on the TV show Boston Legal. He came up with the idea of selling his own kidney stone after Boston Legal was involved in a charity event. The TV show raised $20,000 for Habitat for Humanity.

Shatner listed his kidney stone on eBay with the intent that the proceeds would go toward Habitat for Humanity. At one point, he is reported to have said in a telephone interview, "How much is a piece of me worth?"

An online casino called Golden Palace decided to purchase Shatner's kidney stone. First, Shatner had to negotiate the price of the stone with the casino after they gave him an initial offer of $15,000. He turned it down stating that his Star Trek tunics would have sold for more than $100,000.

Eventually, Shatner's counteroffer of $25,000 was accepted and the stone was sold on 18 January 2006.

The online casino purchased the stone so that it could be included in its collection of oddities.

Shatner's kidney stone was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most expensive kidney stone. Most likely, this record still holds today.