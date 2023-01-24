A barber sold Elvis Presley's real hair for six figures to make it the most expensive hair sold at auction

Elvis Presley in 1970 Photo by Ollie Atkins, chief White House photographer at the time.; Public Domain

The legendary Elvis Presley's hair has always been a subject of interest for his fans and music buffs.

Elvis was famous for his black locks of hair but he reportedly had them dyed black.

When Elvis was born, he was blond. As he grew into adolescence, his hair turned a light brown. He deliberately darkened his hair to look like his heroes, Tony Curtis and Marlon Brandon.

When he was young and did not have much money, he used shoe polish to dye his hair.

As he became older, more famous, and more affluent, Elvis had a personal barber.

Elvis's personal barber was Homer Gill Gilleland. Homer served as Elvis's barber for 20 years. He would dye Elvis's hair black and clip his hair into Elvis's characteristic hairstyle.

While Homer was cutting Elvis's hair, he saved some of the cuttings in a plastic bag. Eventually, he accumulated enough of Elvis's strands of hair.

Long after Elvis had died, Homer saved the hair in a plastic bag. But in 2002, the hair was auctioned for $115,120.

It wasn't a lot of hair but it filled a jar and it was offered with a certificate of authenticity. The hair was certified by an expert in Elvis memorabilia and another expert who was a respected authority in collecting hair.

Elvis's hair was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most expensive hair sold at auction online.

The auction was held online by MastroNet Inc, Oakbrook, IL, and the hair was purchased by an anonymous buyer.