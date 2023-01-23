A flight attendant explains why you should leave "one shoe" in a hotel safe

The front of a safebox Photo by regularguy.eth on Unsplash

Due to the nature of their jobs, flight attendants are some of the most experienced travelers. They are used to staying in different hotels in different cities or places around the world.

One flight attendant, Esther, who works for the Dutch airline, KLM, is now sharing some of her most valuable travel hacks.

One of her most important tips is the "high heel hack." This hack will help those travelers who are hesitant to leave their valuables in a hotel safe.

Most people are hesitant to use the hotel safe because they are afraid that they will forget and leave their valuables behind when finally checking out of the hotel. The most common thing kept in a hotel safe is usually documents such as a passport.

Most hotels have a policy that they are not responsible for any valuables left behind in a hotel safe although they do have a lost and found policy.

Esther's advice is to leave one shoe in the hotel safe along with the valuables. It could also be something else that you could never leave the room without such as a jacket or a coat. Shoes work because looking for the missing half of the pair would lead to the hotel safe and the valuables.

Esther also provides other travel hacks such as using the hotel-provided shower cap as a cover over your shoes when you are packing it into a suitcase and you want to protect your clothes from dirty shoes.

Another tip is that you don't need to use the room key card to turn on the lights or electricity. You can use any card for this.