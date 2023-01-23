A man created a fake restaurant as a hoax but it became the number one restaurant in London

Dining Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash

The Shed at Dulwich is a fake restaurant that was created as a prank by journalist Oobah Butler.

For a very brief time, the restaurant was top-rated in London by TripAdvisor.

The restaurant never saw a single customer but somehow got ranked as number one.

In 2017, Butler became suspicious of TripAdvisor. He had some experience on the site because he claimed that he wrote fake positive reviews for money on TripAdvisor. Restaurants would pay him to write the reviews.

Butler became convinced that TripAdvisor was a "false reality" and he wanted to prove it.

He decided to open an account on TripAdvisor for a fake restaurant that he would create.

For the fake restaurant, Butler used his own garden shed space. He set up a separate phone line to handle inquiries regarding the restaurant. Then he bought a domain and made up a website for the restaurant which he named "The Shed at Dulwich."

He also created a menu and photographed plates of fake food.

He also asked his friends to post fake TripAdvisor reviews in sufficient numbers.

When the Shed was first created, it was the lowest-ranked restaurant in London on TripAdvisor but after 96 fake positive reviews, the restaurant shot up to the number one spot.

After it was ranked number one, request for reservations were through the roof. Butler and his friends decided to have a genuine opening night for the restaurant where they served microwave-cooked meals to the customers. Surprisingly, some of the customers left real positive reviews.

There was only one night that the fake restaurant actually served customers before it was disbanded. Butler then approached TripAdvisor about the prank.

TripAdvisor replied that Butler's prank was not a real-world example and there is "no incentive for anyone in the real world to create a fake restaurant."