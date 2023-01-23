More than 500 children from Baltimore had radioactive radium placed in their nostrils in the 1940s

Products sold with radium - it was thought to have healing properties Photo by Travus; CC-BY-SA-3.0

From the 1940s to the 1960s, some civilians and veterans of World War II received a treatment called nasopharyngeal irradiation.

The treatment was pioneered by doctors at Johns Hopkins and involved the threading of radium-tipped probes through the nostrils to shrink any swollen lymphoid tissue at the back of the nose.

The radium-tipped rods were placed in each nostril for 12 minutes. The treatment was continued over several weeks and was thought to be effective for hearing loss, allergies, colds, and tonsillitis.

At the time, radiation therapy was also thought to be safe. Now, it is well known that exposure to radium may result in lung, thyroid, and bone cancer. However, low levels of exposure to radium are considered normal.

The experiments were conducted on 7000 veterans of World War II but it wasn't just adults who were subjected to nasal radiation therapy. Elementary school children were also treated.

Between 1948 and 1954, doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital inserted radium into the noses of 583 Baltimore, Maryland schoolchildren. However, historians believe that thousands of children altogether were treated.

As early as 1948, there were hints that there could be problems with the therapy because of reports of blood vessel lesions and thyroid cancer.

In 1997, the Department of Veterans Affairs notified veterans who received the treatment that they could have a higher risk of cancer. Children who were treated at the same time were not notified.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Johns Hopkins Hospital, some of the records of the therapy performed on children had been lost so they could not notify everyone.

It is still not clear how the radium treatment affected the children but doctors only claimed that it was a risky procedure and they don't have much knowledge about its effects.