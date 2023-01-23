A prop watch worn by James Bond cost just $38 at a flea market but it sold for six figures

"James Bond" on a magazine cover Photo by The Nix Company on Unsplash

In 2013, a watch that was worn by Mr. James Bond himself (actor Sean Connery) turned up at a flea market in the UK.

The watch had been worn on the set of the 1965 movie, Thunderball.

It was just a prop watch and had been missing for several years after the film had wrapped.

The prop watch was key to the plot of the film as it helped James Bond locate stolen atomic weapons during some underwater scenes.

In the movie scenes, this particular watch had the capability of measuring the strength of radioactivity via one of the hands of the watch. It acted like a Geiger counter.

The watch was made by a luxury Swiss watch company, Breitling in 1962 and then specifically modified for James Bond. The model was a stainless steel Breitling Top Time chronograph watch and was reported to be different from the standard Breitling Top Time model.

The watch was actually modified by the James Bond art department and it was the only one produced for the movie.

The watch was auctioned by Christies auction house as part of a Pop Culture sale in 2013.

It sold for $159,000 so it made a 418,000% return for the anonymous person who bought it at a flea market for about $38.

It is believed that the watch had left the movie studio because someone working there might have just taken it.

James Bond watches have been in high demand by film buffs and collectors of movie memorabilia.