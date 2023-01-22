After a deadly eye tumor, a young boy now carries his "fake eyes" in his backpack

A young boy hiding behind a leaf (generic image) Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

A three-year-old boy from the UK suffered a devastating diagnosis right after he was born.

Freddie Swan was born in 2019. A few weeks after he was born, one of Freddie's eyes started to get darker. When he was born, both his eyes were fine. Then, his left eye changed.

Freddie's parents took him to the hospital but the initial tests failed to diagnose any problems. Freddie actually had a tumor growing at the back of his eye which is why the initial tests were inconclusive.

At the age of 12 weeks old, Freddie was diagnosed by specialists with retinoblastoma or eye cancer.

Freddie's family decided that it would be better if he had his cancerous eye removed by surgery. They did not want him to undergo chemotherapy at such a young age although there was treatment offered to try and reduce the tumor.

During the surgery, they found that Freddie's tumor was less than half an inch away from his brain. If they had delayed the surgery by even a week, it would have spread to his brain.

Freddie was provided with several different prosthetic eyes to replace the eye that he had lost in the surgery. Now, Freddie keeps his prosthetic eyes in his backpack and takes them around wherever he goes.

Freddie has not been able to get the right fit for his prosthetic eye so he carries around his extra prosthetic eyes in his bag. His mother claims that he is proud of his fake eyes and even plays with them.

In the meantime, Freddie also gets checked on a regular basis to make sure that his cancer does not return.