The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry

Example of a cushion cut diamond Photo by Chris73/Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-3.0

A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it.

The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.

A car boot sale is a form of outdoor sale market popular in the UK where people sell their household items from the boots (trunks) of their cars.

At the sale, the woman saw a box of costume jewelry that contained many different pieces of jewelry. She bought the whole box after negotiating with the seller to bring down the price to $10.

The woman noticed a cocktail ring in the box. The large stone on the ring seemed dull and grimy. Soon, the ring ended up in a box of trinkets and was forgotten by the woman.

Fast forward three decades and eight house moves later, the woman was cleaning her home one day when she came across the jewelry box and the cocktail ring. This time, the ring rolled onto the floor and caught the light giving it a sparkle.

The woman suddenly had an idea that she might need to confirm the authenticity and the value of the ring.

She took it to a local jeweler and he immediately contacted Sotheby's auction house. The diamond on the cocktail ring was confirmed to be genuine.

It wasn't just any diamond. It was very rare and large at 26.27 carats. It had a color grade of I and a clarity grade of VVS2.

The woman had the diamond auctioned off at Sotheby's in London. It sold for 656,750 British pounds. (approximately $850,000). Not bad for an initial investment of about $10.