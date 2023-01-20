Harmless symptoms of "pins and needles" turn out to be an aggressive brain cancer for one young woman

A patient taking a scan (generic image) Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

It started out as seemingly harmless "pins and needles" for one young woman, Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, in her 30s.

In 2018, Lydia was a British woman living in Texas who worked as a lawyer. She was married to her husband, Stu, and was very close to her sister, Carrie.

Initially, Lydia thought nothing of the tingling that she felt in her extremities. But then the symptoms rapidly spread to her legs. Soon, she struggled to use the left side of her body.

In August 2018, she was diagnosed with an extremely aggressive form of brain cancer, Stage 4 Glioblastoma.

Glioblastoma is a malignant tumor that affects the brain or spine. It is very aggressive, spreads fast, and creates pressure. Symptoms include headache, nausea, drowsiness, blurred vision, seizures, and personality changes.

The life expectancy for glioblastoma patients who undergo treatments such as radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery is only 12-15 months. Without any treatment, the life expectancy drops to four months.

In Lydia's case, she underwent numerous rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. She was even provided with a pioneering new treatment for cancer.

In 2019, Lydia showed signs of improvement and went on a belated honeymoon cruise with her husband but the improvement was short-lived.

In 2020, she was diagnosed with a new tumor and doctors knew that she had very little time left.

Lydia used the little time she had left to fly back to her home in the UK. She passed on May 22, 2020, with her family by her side.

Now, her sister Carrie is bringing Lydia's story to the media's attention. She wants people to know that cancer can have unusual symptoms. In Lydia's case, it started out as "harmless" pins and needles.

Carrie's goal is to bring awareness and funding to brain cancer research in Lydia's memory.