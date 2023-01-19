A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression

Inside an Amazon warehouse Photo by Maryland GovPics; CC-BY-2.0

An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout.

Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.

Su states that he took the warehouse job because it would provide him with some structure and he was also curious about it since Amazon warehouse jobs had received notorious media attention.

He began working for the Amazon warehouse in Seattle on 11-hour warehouse shifts.

According to Su, he lifted anywhere from 220 to 380 packages an hour. The average weight of a package was between 4 and 6 pounds.

For Su, the drawbacks of the job were the lack of schedule predictability which would have made it difficult for a caregiver or a person with a family. Also, he claims that he only had 10 hours of unpaid time that he could take before he would be fired.

Then, he experienced carpal tunnel syndrome and was told by his doctor to lay off lifting packages of more than 10 pounds.

Amazon gave him different options of lighter shifts but with less pay. Su ended up going on lighter duty.

Although there were negative experiences with the job, Su claims that the Amazon warehouse job lifted him out of his depression.

The job set him a regular schedule and he was getting lots of exercise with 28,000 steps a day. Also, there were no pressures of work or heavy thinking involved.

There was just the routine of lifting packages and he could sleep peacefully at night without getting stressed over decisions that had to be made, unlike his previous executive roles.

Su's job in the warehouse was temporary and he has now left but he recommends that people do a stint as an Amazon warehouse worker.

More than just relieving depression, the job helps develop empathy and an idea of what it is like for the average worker.