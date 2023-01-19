A worker charges a customer's card for $453,000 instead of $4.53 and he had enough money that it went through

Swiping a card Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

Some people really do have a lot of money in their account but sometimes it can lead to more headaches.

A TikTok user who reportedly works at an Australian restaurant chain called the Red Rooster made a major mistake at work but it seems to have affected her customer more than her.

The worker accidentally charged a customer $453,000 instead of $4.53. And the charge actually went through.

Most people would not have had $453,000 in their account and the charge would have been denied. However, it was not the case with this particular customer.

The customer attempted to get a refund but now he is also under police investigation.

The worker also feels like she could be a target. In her TikTok video, she explains that the incident was an accident but she also feels very scared.

Viewers who commented on her video stated that it is insane that a person could have so much money in their account and that it could be their worst fear if something were to happen to the funds.

It is not mentioned if the customer had used a debit card or credit card. Debit cards tend to have daily purchase limits so it would not be possible to make an especially large purchase with a debit card.

There are credit cards for the super-rich that offer unlimited credit lines. These cards can only be obtained if you have a well-padded bank account and in most cases, celebrities and rich businessmen may hold such cards.