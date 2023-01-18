A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million

The Third Imperial Faberge Egg Photo by KDS4444; CC-BY-SA-4.0

The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.

The egg was made out of solid 18K gold and decorated with oval cabochon sapphires and designs of leaves and roses. Moreover, the golden egg held a timepiece - a Vacheron watch.

The egg was made as a celebration of Easter and was small and delicate but its true value lay in its artistic craftsmanship.

After the Russian Revolution, the Third Imperial Egg and some of the other Fabergé eggs were missing and thought to have been lost.

However, in the early 2000s, it turned up in a flea market in the Midwest. No one knew that it was a precious Fabergé Egg. It looked like a gold ornament.

A man decided to purchase the gold ornament and make a quick profit by selling it to scrap metal dealers. The anonymous man purchased the "gold ornament" for $13,302.

He held onto the golden egg because he could not make a profit. The intrinsic value of the gold in the egg was about what he had paid for, $13,302. Its true value would be something else entirely when he decided to research the egg.

The man eventually did his Google research and was able to track down a Fabergé expert who confirmed that it was the missing Third Imperial Egg.

In 2014, the egg was sold in a London auction to an unidentified collector. It is estimated that the egg would have been sold for $33 million. Thus, the man who purchased it at the flea market would have made a tidy profit.