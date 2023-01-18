A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews

Coffee cup Photo by Jocelyn Morales on Unsplash

A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.

In the coffee cup test, the CEO explains that he takes the candidate to the kitchen for a cup of coffee. The candidate ends up walking away with the coffee in the coffee cup.

Once they have the interview, the CEO observes the behavior of the candidate. At the end of the interview, he looks to see if the candidate wants to take the empty coffee cup back to the kitchen.

According to the CEO, the simple test is not about skills or knowledge. Rather, it is about attitude. A "good" job candidate would care about taking the empty coffee cup back to the kitchen and washing it.

By observing this behavior, the CEO could determine if the candidate is the right fit for his workplace.

Job candidates who fail the test are blacklisted from the firm for any future positions as well.

In the same article that appeared in the Manchester Evening News, another hiring boss also shared a simple test similar to the "coffee cup test."

In this test, the boss observes the behavior of the job candidate and how he or she would treat the receptionist or administrative assistant.

Candidates who are dismissive or rude to employees lower on the totem pole are automatically rejected.

The lesson here is to be nice to everyone in the building from the receptionist to the hiring manager.