A British warship battled its own doppelganger disguised by the Germans to deceive the British

Postcard image of the RMS Carmania Photo by MaritimeDigital Archive; Public Domain

The RMS Carmania was first launched in 1905 as a Cunard Line transatlantic ocean liner. When she launched, she was the largest ship in the Cunard fleet.

During World War I, the ship was converted into an armed merchant cruiser and then a troop ship. It was also during the war that the ship came face to face with its own doppelganger - another ship was pretending to be the RMS Carmania.

This pretender ship was actually a German merchant cruiser called Cap Trafalgar. The Cap Trafalgar was very similar to the RMS Carmania.

The Germans decided to perform a classic naval deception move. In September 1914, the German ship, Cap Trafalgar hid its figure and flew under a false flag pretending to be the RMS Carmania.

The intent of the German ship was to wait for other British ships, lure them in, and then fly the German flag while destroying the British ships.

When the real RMS Carmania encountered the fake RMS Carmania, a fierce naval battle ensued.

By the end of the battle, the RMS Carmania had taken 79 shots and had been hit with 304 holes. Also, nine people were dead on board the ship.

As for the Cap Trafalgar pretending to be the RMS Carmania, it fared much worse with 73 shots and 380 holes. The ship listed to starboard and then sank as the captain gave the order to abandon the ship.

The crew of the German ship suffered 16 fatalities while the rest were captured by the British Royal Navy.

At the end of World War I, the RMS Carmania was returned to passenger liner service. However, the Great Depression in the 1930s caused a shipping slump and the Carmania was listed for sale where she eventually ended up broken as scrap.