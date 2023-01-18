A model has to sell her wedding dress to pay for cancer treatment after her fiancé dumps her

An article in the New York Post is about a 24-year-old model who is speaking out after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and then dumped by her fiance.

Just two months after Mexican model, Lucero Vega, was diagnosed with cancer, her fiancé broke up with her.

Vega was understandably upset because she saw herself having a family with her fiancé. Her fiancé had even stood by her while she froze her eggs. Then, he had a change of heart.

To make matters worse, Vega's father was also diagnosed with cancer around the same time.

Vega has now been attending chemotherapy sessions on her own. While she is upset about the breakup, she claims that she exhibits no ill will toward her fiancé.

Her main goal is to focus on her cancer care and fund the expensive treatments. In December 2022, Vega completed her chemotherapy treatments but she also has to pay for surgery and radiotherapy - a process that may take up to 5 years.

To fund the expensive treatments, Vega is holding a raffle where she will auction off the bridal dress she was planning to wear at her wedding.

There are 500 raffle tickets with each being sold for approximately $26. Vega is also auctioning off her 2001 VW Golf with 350 raffle tickets that will also be sold for $26 for each ticket.

Cancer can be a deciding factor that results in the break up of relationships. According to one statistic, 50% of relationships can end from a cancer diagnosis.

When a partner breaks up with you because of cancer, it may simply mean that he or she was not equipped to support you during your cancer diagnosis. The best reaction is to respect the breakup.

