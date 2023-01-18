San Francisco, CA

In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906

Anita Durairaj

Maria Branyas MoreraPhoto byFacebook

The death of Lucile Randon, a French nun, who died on January 17, 2023, at the age of 118 years and 340 days has bumped up another person to the top of the list.

Now, the oldest living person in the world is Maria Branyas Morera, an American-born woman from Spain who is currently 115 years and 320 days (as of January 18, 2023).

Maria was born in 1907 in San Francisco to a Catalan family from Spain. Maria's family had emigrated to San Francisco in 1906 one year before she was born.

Although Maria's family had emigrated to the U.S., they later moved back to their home in Catalonia, Spain in 1915.

While on board the ship sailing to Spain, Maria fell ill and permanently lost hearing in one ear. Then her father died of tuberculosis leaving Maria's mother to raise the children alone.

Maria got married in 1931 and had three children.

In 2020, Maria was reported to have 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was believed to be the oldest woman in Spain at the time and although she was diagnosed with Covid-19, she only experienced mild symptoms and beat the disease.

On March 4, 2022, Maria celebrated her 115th birthday. She had survived two world wars, the Spanish Civil War, and global pandemics.

Maria is currently living in a nursing home where she has lived since her mid-90s. She is reported to be active on Twitter and Instagram.

As for her secret to long life, Maria has claimed that she was just lucky to have good health.

