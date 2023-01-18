Mcdonald's drive-thru surprise: A man finds thousands of dollars of cash along with his sausage McMuffin in a to-go bag

A McDonalds drive-through Photo by FBenjr123; CC-BY-SA-4.0

An article in the New York Post reports that a man had an interesting experience when he went through his Mcdonald's drive-thru.

The man who was also a TikToker claimed that when he swung by his local Mcdonald's for a quick bite to eat, he received something extra along with his order.

The TikTok user had ordered a sausage McMuffin. When he received his to-go bag, he found the sausage sandwich along with Ziploc bags full of cash. The man claimed that there must have been a few thousand dollars of cash in the Ziploc bags.

He stated that he would return the money because he was a good person.

When he gave the money back to the employees, they were relieved and very surprised to get their cash back. According to the man, the employees were hugging him and crying and even took a photograph with him.

As a reward, he claimed that he was given $200 and free McDonald's food for a month.

However, in a follow-up video, the TikToker went back to the same McDonald's, and this time they did not even recognize him. He stated that he had to put down his name and number and then pay for the food that he had ordered.

Obviously, the reward of free McDonald's food for a month wasn't going to happen.

Viewers of the man's TikTok channel commented that the man had been ripped off and that they would have never returned the money as McDonald's would be ok.