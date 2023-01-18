The "Wild Boy of Aveyron" was a child who lived all alone in the wilderness during the French Revolution

Victor of Aveyron Photo by Unknown; Public Domain

A feral child or a wild child refers to a child who lives isolated from human contact with almost no experience of human care, social behavior, or language. These children may have been abandoned or suffered trauma or abuse.

In folklore, the child is portrayed as having been raised by animals. The most famous story is about the character of Mowgli who wolves raised in Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book.

In real life, the most famous and documented case of a feral child was The Wild Boy of Aveyron (also named Victor of Aveyron).

Victor (1788 - 1828) is known for having lived alone in the French wilderness and was allegedly raised by wild animals until 12.

Victor was born in Aveyron, France during the time of the French Revolution. He was first sighted as a young boy in the forest by local villagers in 1794. Then, in 1797 when he was around 9 or 10, he was spotted by three hunters who managed to catch him as he ran up a tree.

Victor could not talk, had strange food preferences, and had numerous scars on his body. He ate nothing but raw vegetables. He was also comfortable without clothes, could walk on "four legs" and roam around in cold weather.

The hunters brought the boy to a young widow in the village who cared for him for a few months until he ran away again.

In 1800, Victor emerged from the woods on his own. He was estimated to be around 12.

This time he stayed and Victor's case caught the attention of scientists and government officials. There was an unsuccessful attempt to locate his parents. During the French Revolution, there were missing children and it was thought that Victor was one of them.

Victor became a case study for French scientists and philosophers of the time who were attempting to explain what distinguished humans from animals.

Later, he was adopted by a medical student who wanted to "civilize" Victor. Victor was exposed to society and education, but he made little progress. He displayed a basic understanding of language but remained aggressive and hyperactive.

Although isolated, he reportedly led a peaceful life under the care of his "guardian." Victor died from pneumonia around the age of 40.

Today, modern scientists believe that Victor may have displayed signs of autism. They also believe that Victor did have caregivers or parents at one point as it would have been almost impossible for a young child to survive all alone in the wild.