An injured and blind pigeon saved 197 American soldiers during World War I only to die from his wounds

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gwf59_0kHUCoHo00
Cher Ami, the hero pigeonPhoto byUnited States Signal Corp; Public Domain Image

A registered Black Check cock carrier pigeon called Cher Ami was one of 600 birds that were owned by the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War I.

At the time, pigeons were used extensively to send messages. A message would be rolled up and inserted into a little tube attached to the pigeon's leg. The pigeons would then deliver the message.

Cher Ami was a male, homing pigeon who had already delivered 12 important messages in 1918.

Cher Ami was born in 1918 and donated by Britain for use by the U.S. Army. The pigeon was trained by American bird experts.

On October 3, 1918, Cher Ami was in the hands of Major Charles White Whittlesey who was trapped behind enemy lines with his men. They were surrounded by Germans and allied troops had no idea of their location.

The major decided to send messages about their exact location to allied troops via pigeons. Before Cher Ami was sent, there were two other pigeons that carried messages. Unfortunately, they were both shot down by the Germans.

Cher Ami was the third pigeon. As the major released Cher Ami from his hands, the Germans shot at it. The bird was shot once through the breast and then shot a second time on his leg.

Cher Ami was also blinded in one eye. Despite multiple injuries, the bird flew 25 miles in 25 minutes to reach division headquarters. The message capsule dangled from his wounded leg and the pigeon had flown blind in one eye.

Shortly after the message was delivered, the 194 American soldiers behind enemy lines were brought back to safety.

Cher Ami became a hero for the 77th Infantry Division. Army medics worked to save his life and the bird was awarded a special medal for his heroic services. After he had recovered, Cher Ami was sent home to the U.S. to live in peace.

However, his injuries were too great and he died in New Jersey in June 1919 of his wounds.

Cher Ami's body has been carefully preserved and is on display at the Smithsonian Institution.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Animals

Comments / 8

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
184K followers

More from Anita Durairaj

The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry

A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.

Read full story
34 comments
Adamstown, PA

The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of Independence

In the 1980s, a financial analyst from Philadelphia went to a flea market in Adamstown, PA. The financial analyst was a collector of antique maps and financial documents. At the flea market, he was attracted to an old picture frame that contained a tattered painting of a country scene.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party City

Anna Sacks (age 31 as of 2022) is a recycling activist who calls herself a "trash walker." An article in Reader's Digest describes how Anna finds treasure in New York City's garbage.

Read full story
11 comments

Harmless symptoms of "pins and needles" turn out to be an aggressive brain cancer for one young woman

It started out as seemingly harmless "pins and needles" for one young woman, Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, in her 30s. In 2018, Lydia was a British woman living in Texas who worked as a lawyer. She was married to her husband, Stu, and was very close to her sister, Carrie.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression

An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.

Read full story
115 comments

A worker charges a customer's card for $453,000 instead of $4.53 and he had enough money that it went through

Some people really do have a lot of money in their account but sometimes it can lead to more headaches. A TikTok user who reportedly works at an Australian restaurant chain called the Red Rooster made a major mistake at work but it seems to have affected her customer more than her.

Read full story
45 comments

A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million

The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.

Read full story
21 comments

A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews

A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.

Read full story
444 comments

A British warship battled its own doppelganger disguised by the Germans to deceive the British

The RMS Carmania was first launched in 1905 as a Cunard Line transatlantic ocean liner. When she launched, she was the largest ship in the Cunard fleet. During World War I, the ship was converted into an armed merchant cruiser and then a troop ship. It was also during the war that the ship came face to face with its own doppelganger - another ship was pretending to be the RMS Carmania.

Read full story
1 comments

A model has to sell her wedding dress to pay for cancer treatment after her fiancé dumps her

An article in the New York Post is about a 24-year-old model who is speaking out after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and then dumped by her fiance. Just two months after Mexican model, Lucero Vega, was diagnosed with cancer, her fiancé broke up with her.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906

The death of Lucile Randon, a French nun, who died on January 17, 2023, at the age of 118 years and 340 days has bumped up another person to the top of the list. Now, the oldest living person in the world is Maria Branyas Morera, an American-born woman from Spain who is currently 115 years and 320 days (as of January 18, 2023).

Read full story
5 comments

Mcdonald's drive-thru surprise: A man finds thousands of dollars of cash along with his sausage McMuffin in a to-go bag

An article in the New York Post reports that a man had an interesting experience when he went through his Mcdonald's drive-thru. The man who was also a TikToker claimed that when he swung by his local Mcdonald's for a quick bite to eat, he received something extra along with his order.

Read full story
47 comments

The "Wild Boy of Aveyron" was a child who lived all alone in the wilderness during the French Revolution

A feral child or a wild child refers to a child who lives isolated from human contact with almost no experience of human care, social behavior, or language. These children may have been abandoned or suffered trauma or abuse.

Read full story

A woman suffered severe pain and was hospitalized after drinking "beneficial" herbal tea that damaged her liver

Herbal teas are sometimes called tisanes. They tend to contain a blend of herbs, spices, fruits, or other plants as well as tea leaves. Herbal teas can be beneficial. The most popular herbal teas are chamomile tea, rooibos, peppermint, ginger, and hibiscus teas.

Read full story
34 comments

The cold case mystery of Australia's "Somerton Man" had to do with a coded message in Persian found in his pocket

The Somerton Man was an unidentified man in his 40s or 50s whose body was found on the beach at Somerton Park, Adelaide, in South Australia. The body was found on 1 December 1948 but his identity stumped investigators who found a scrap of paper with a seemingly coded message in his pocket. Objects on his person that could identify him had been deliberately removed.

Read full story
1 comments

A 2000-year-old Egyptian mummy was discovered in the attic of a home in England

The head of a mummy that may have once belonged to an adult woman from ancient Egypt was discovered in the attic of a home in Kent, England. The attic of the house was being cleared out following the death of the owner. The owner's brother is thought to have inherited the mummy's head.

Read full story
6 comments

A family of "Old Believers" was so cut off from human contact that they were unaware World War II had occurred

In 1978, a group of Russian geologists exploring the remote Siberian taiga in the Abakan district found something very unusual. They saw evidence of human habitation in a spot that had never been explored and was 150 miles from the nearest settlement. There was a dilapidated cabin that looked like it had been built during the Middle Ages.

Read full story
75 comments
Texas State

A woman from Texas is served an eviction order to leave her multi-million dollar home in Italy

Rita Jenrette, age 73, from Texas is an American actress, TV journalist, and real-estate executive. Jenrette has dabbled in politics, real estate, and the entertainment industry. Her first marriage was to Democratic whip John Jenrette of South Carolina. The couple divorced in 1981.

Read full story
37 comments

The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank

A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy