An injured and blind pigeon saved 197 American soldiers during World War I only to die from his wounds

Cher Ami, the hero pigeon Photo by United States Signal Corp; Public Domain Image

A registered Black Check cock carrier pigeon called Cher Ami was one of 600 birds that were owned by the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War I.

At the time, pigeons were used extensively to send messages. A message would be rolled up and inserted into a little tube attached to the pigeon's leg. The pigeons would then deliver the message.

Cher Ami was a male, homing pigeon who had already delivered 12 important messages in 1918.

Cher Ami was born in 1918 and donated by Britain for use by the U.S. Army. The pigeon was trained by American bird experts.

On October 3, 1918, Cher Ami was in the hands of Major Charles White Whittlesey who was trapped behind enemy lines with his men. They were surrounded by Germans and allied troops had no idea of their location.

The major decided to send messages about their exact location to allied troops via pigeons. Before Cher Ami was sent, there were two other pigeons that carried messages. Unfortunately, they were both shot down by the Germans.

Cher Ami was the third pigeon. As the major released Cher Ami from his hands, the Germans shot at it. The bird was shot once through the breast and then shot a second time on his leg.

Cher Ami was also blinded in one eye. Despite multiple injuries, the bird flew 25 miles in 25 minutes to reach division headquarters. The message capsule dangled from his wounded leg and the pigeon had flown blind in one eye.

Shortly after the message was delivered, the 194 American soldiers behind enemy lines were brought back to safety.

Cher Ami became a hero for the 77th Infantry Division. Army medics worked to save his life and the bird was awarded a special medal for his heroic services. After he had recovered, Cher Ami was sent home to the U.S. to live in peace.

However, his injuries were too great and he died in New Jersey in June 1919 of his wounds.

Cher Ami's body has been carefully preserved and is on display at the Smithsonian Institution.