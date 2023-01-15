A woman from Texas is served an eviction order to leave her multi-million dollar home in Italy

Princess Rita Jenrette and her husband Nicolo Ludovisi at the time of their wedding Photo by Marco Mancini; CC-BY-SA-3.0

Rita Jenrette, age 73, from Texas is an American actress, TV journalist, and real-estate executive.

Jenrette has dabbled in politics, real estate, and the entertainment industry. Her first marriage was to Democratic whip John Jenrette of South Carolina. The couple divorced in 1981.

Jenrette also modeled for Clairol and appeared in Playboy. She appeared in a few films and TV shows in the 1980s.

In 2009, Jenrette married her second husband, an Italian prince, Prince Nicolo Boncompagni Ludovisi. The prince belonged to an Italian noble family, the House of Ludovisi. Hence, Jenrette also became a "princess" after her marriage to the prince.

The couple lived in her husband's Roman villa, The Villa Casino dell Aurora. The villa located in Rome, Italy is famously decorated with a 16th-century mural painted by the Italian Renaissance artist, Caravaggio. The baroque mural is valued at more than $325 million.

In 2018, Prince Nicolo died and Jenrette continued to reside in the villa, opening it up to the public, giving tours, and hosting charity events.

However, after her husband's death, Jenrette also became embroiled in a bitter battle with her late husband's three sons from a former wife.

According to Jenrette, her husband had bequeathed the villa to her and ensured that she could live in it for the rest of her life. Also, if the villa were to be sold, the proceeds would be divided between Jenrette and her late husband's three sons.

However, the sons have disputed the will. Both sides tried to put up the villa for sale but the sale failed to go through.

Just a few days ago (January 2023), Jenrette was served with an eviction notice. A judge ruled that the property had not been maintained well.

Jenrette has claimed that she will continue to defend her right to stay in the villa.