The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank

Titanic's "Unknown Child" Photo by Unknown; Public Domain image

A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic.

At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.

The sailors identified him as having "fair hair" and no marks on him. He wore a grey coat with a fur collar and cuffs, a brown frock, a brown petticoat, a woolen singlet, and brown shoes and stockings.

In addition, the sailors thought that the child was most likely a third-class passenger.

The child could not be identified but the sailors were moved by the young child's death that they held a funeral service for him. The child was then buried in a cemetery in Halifax, Nova Scotia along with other victims of the Titanic.

On the child's headstone was the inscription "to the memory of the unknown child."

For almost 100 years, the identity of the "Unknown Child" remained a mystery.

In the 1990s, scientists were driven to investigate the mystery of the Unknown Child after a Scandinavian family came forward to claim that they were related to the child.

The body of the child was exhumed in 2002 and a bone fragment and three teeth were recovered. Later, a pair of shoes were also recovered that belonged to the "only baby found."

In 2008, armed with these clues, researchers at the US Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory in Maryland finally identified the "Unknown Child."

The little boy was named Sidney Leslie Goodwin, age 19 months in 1912. Sidney and his family including his parents and five siblings were from England. They were on their way to New York to begin a new life and Sidney's father had a job waiting for him there.

The family wasn't even supposed to be on the Titanic. Initially, they were scheduled to sail on a different ship. However, they switched ships at the last minute for steerage or third-class fares on the Titanic.

Sadly, the whole family perished when the Titanic sank. Sidney was the only member of his family whose body was recovered.