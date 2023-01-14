The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Cash Photo by Photos by flipchip / LasVegasVegas.com; CC-BY-SA-3.0

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now.

One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.

The most valuable Storage Wars find occurred in 2018.

In 2018, one man purchased a storage unit from auctioneer Dan Dotson. The winning bid for the storage unit was $500.

After the man had purchased the unit, he found a mysterious safe inside the unit. He called in a person to help open the safe but the first person couldn't or wouldn't do it. Then he called in a second person to open the safe.

The second person did open up the safe and it was discovered that it contained $7.5 million in cash.

Somehow the original owners of the unit had left their money behind in the unit. They found out that their unit had been sold and immediately had their attorney contact the new owner of the storage unit.

In the end, they had to negotiate a deal with the new owner. Their initial offer was $600,000 to return the money but that was not acceptable to the new owner.

The stakes were then raised to $1.2 million if the new owner would return the money. He finally agreed and the matter was settled.

In the end, a $500 investment resulted in $1.2 million for the new owner.