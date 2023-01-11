A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor

King James I gold coin Photo by Justine Phillip; CC-BY-4.0

A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.

The couple had been living in their home for 10 years when they found the coins.

The discovery was made when the couple lifted the floorboards of their 18th-century kitchen. Initially, the couple thought that the gold lying in the dirt was part of an electric cable.

When they dug into the dirt further, they found the coins had been stored in a salt-glazed pot.

The hoard of 264 coins is considered one of the largest hoards of 18th-century English gold coins ever found in Britain. The coins were dated from 1610 to 1727. This was during the reigns of King James I and King Charles I.

Further investigation revealed that the coins were linked to a wealthy and influential family, the Fernley-Maisters. Members of the family were importers and exporters of timber, coal, and iron ore.

The coins were discovered in the kitchen floor in 2019 but in 2022, the coins were sold at auction for over $850,000.

The 264 coins had to be separated into lots and then sold to dozens of buyers from around the world.

The most valuable coin in the hoard was an imperfectly minted coin from 1720 which sold at auction for more than $62,000 by itself.

London auctioneers Spink and Sons helped the couple with the auction of the gold coins in 2022.