A Miss America contestant walked on shards of broken glass for the talent part of the competition

The Miss America pageant in 2021 Photo by Farragutful; CC-BY-SA-4.0

One of the most unconventional Miss America winners in history is a semifinalist of the 1985 Miss America pageant, Alecia Ray Masalkoski.

In 1985, Alecia was a 23-year-old contestant from Michigan who was a black belt in Tai Kwan Do karate.

As a black belt, she showcased her skills during the talent part of the competition. As one of the 10 semifinalists in the 1985 competition, Alecia walked on shards of broken glass, broke a 4-inch slab of concrete using only her foot, and performed other karate exercises.

After she walked on the glass, another Miss America contestant who appeared on the David Letterman show claimed that Alecia's feet were "cut and scarred" from walking on the glass.

She may have meant it as a joke but Alecia and her father took it seriously and wrote a letter to David Letterman to tell him that this was not the case and Alecia could present her feet for inspection.

Regardless of the controversy, Alecia considered pageants to be fun and a way to open doors to different careers.

After appearing in the Miss America pageant, Alecia played a small role in a movie and acted as a gangster's girlfriend in one episode of the CBS TV show, Mike Hammer.

Even after competing in Miss America, Alecia wasn't done yet. In 1986, she competed in a different pageant and was crowned Miss Indiana USA.

However, she again courted controversy when Indiana residents claimed that Alecia was not a resident of Indiana. Alecia had actually moved from Michigan to Indiana to compete in the pageant there.

Alecia remains one of the most unconventional Miss America beauty pageant contestants.