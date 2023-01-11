A Confederate soldier invented Coca-Cola after he suffered a battle wound and experimented with alcohol and cocaine

John Pemberton in the 1800s Photo by In Wikipedia; Public Domain Image

John Stith Pemberton (1831 - 1888) was the original creator of Coca-Cola. He was a doctor and a pharmacist. However, he was also a Confederate soldier.

During the American Civil War, he served with the Third Cavalry Battalion of the Georgia State Guard which was a part of the Confederate Army. Pemberton achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel in the army.

His stint in the army and a battle wound that he obtained in 1865 during the Battle of Columbus inspired him to create Coca-Cola.

The Battle of Columbus was the last conflict in the Union campaign and it took place during the last full month of the American Civil War.

Pemberton suffered a saber wound from the battle. He became addicted to morphine as a pain reliever and used his background in pharmacy to experiment with safer alternatives for pain relief. Thus, the earliest versions of Coca-Cola were for medicinal purposes.

One of Pemberton's early recipes was called Pemberton's French Wine Coca nerve tonic. This was the alcoholic predecessor to Coca-Cola. Pemberton's initial recipe incorporated alcohol and cocaine.

The name "Coca-Cola" referred to the cocaine content in the drink. Cocaine was only removed from the drink in 1903.

Coca-Cola was formulated by trial and error. Pemberton accidentally blended the base syrup with carbonated water and this was sold as a fountain drink instead of medicine.

In 1888, Pemberton sold his business and the patent rights to Coca-Cola to a fellow pharmacist, Asa Griggs Candler. Asa developed the drink into a major market and founded the Coca-Cola company that we know today.