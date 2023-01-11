A YouTube influencer was accused of a $4.5 billion cryptocurrency scam when she used a $500 Walmart gift card

Razzlekhan Photo by Twitter

Heather Morgan was a TikTok and hip-hop star who called herself "Razzlekhan" on social media.

Early in 2022, a story broke out that Morgan and her husband, a startup founder, Ilya Lichtenstein were accused of laundering $4.5 billion worth of bitcoin.

The money had been stolen from a Hong Kong-based crypto exchange firm called Bitfinex. It had actually been pilfered in 2016.

In 2016, Bitfinex was affected by a massive hack. Unidentified hackers breached the company's digital data. Money was stolen and Bitfinex immediately put a stop to withdrawals and deposits.

At the time, the stolen cryptocurrency was valued at $71 million but in 2022, it was estimated to be worth $4.5 billion.

Morgan and Ilya who were both in their early 30s were accused of trying to launder the money and spending it on NFTs, gold, and a Walmart gift card.

There is no proof that the couple actually stole the money. Rather, they are both accused of trying to launder the money into their accounts. Morgan and Ilya set up multiple accounts to try and redirect the funds. They also used the dark web to set up accounts.

The FBI and IRS were able to track down the couple's digital movements. They found out that most of the original money stolen in 2016 was kept in its original location.

Also, when Morgan and Ilya bought a $500 Walmart gift card, the investigators were able to trace the digital footprint to the couple's door.

The Walmart gift card had been sent to a Russian email address and investigators then traced the IP address to Morgan and Ilya.

So far, authorities have managed to seize $3.6 billion worth of funds but there is still money missing.

Currently, Morgan and Ilya are awaiting a trial. Morgan was released on bail in February 2022, while Ilya is reportedly still behind bars.