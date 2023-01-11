Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat it

Trash bags Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

The New York Post reported a story about a hotel employee providing evidence that tons of fresh food are getting tossed in the trash because migrants won't eat it.

Rodriguez is an employee at a luxury Manhattan hotel called the Row NYC. The Row has now been turned into a migrant shelter at the request of Mayor Eric Adams.

Rooms at The Row used to cost $400 to $500 per night and the city is reported to pay a daily rate of $500 to house the flood of migrants at the hotel.

Rodriguez took disturbing photos of food - sandwiches and bagels that were ready to be disposed of. The food was being disposed of because the migrants being housed refused to eat it.

In addition to sandwiches and bagels, the migrants received fruits, juice, microwave dinners, chips, and soda. The food was packed and prepared fresh daily.

According to Rodriguez, 40% of the food supplied to migrants was eventually trashed. The reason for this is that they did not like the menu.

The migrants were interested in their own food that could be cooked such as rice, beans, and plantains but they were not allowed to cook in the hotel rooms due to fire hazards.

However, Rodriguez claimed that they often broke the rules and cooked inside the hotel rooms using a hot plate.

Wasting food was not the only concern. Rodriguez also stated that there was drug use and selling drugs in the hotel vicinity.

Since the Row NYC started to house migrants, they have shut their doors to regular customers.