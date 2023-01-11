New York City, NY

Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat it

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQ9ax_0kAkTnE700
Trash bagsPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash

The New York Post reported a story about a hotel employee providing evidence that tons of fresh food are getting tossed in the trash because migrants won't eat it.

Rodriguez is an employee at a luxury Manhattan hotel called the Row NYC. The Row has now been turned into a migrant shelter at the request of Mayor Eric Adams.

Rooms at The Row used to cost $400 to $500 per night and the city is reported to pay a daily rate of $500 to house the flood of migrants at the hotel.

Rodriguez took disturbing photos of food - sandwiches and bagels that were ready to be disposed of. The food was being disposed of because the migrants being housed refused to eat it.

In addition to sandwiches and bagels, the migrants received fruits, juice, microwave dinners, chips, and soda. The food was packed and prepared fresh daily.

According to Rodriguez, 40% of the food supplied to migrants was eventually trashed. The reason for this is that they did not like the menu.

The migrants were interested in their own food that could be cooked such as rice, beans, and plantains but they were not allowed to cook in the hotel rooms due to fire hazards.

However, Rodriguez claimed that they often broke the rules and cooked inside the hotel rooms using a hot plate.

Wasting food was not the only concern. Rodriguez also stated that there was drug use and selling drugs in the hotel vicinity.

Since the Row NYC started to house migrants, they have shut their doors to regular customers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Hotels

Comments / 805

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
185K followers

More from Anita Durairaj

Texas State

A woman from Texas is served an eviction order to leave her multi-million dollar home in Italy

Rita Jenrette, age 73, from Texas is an American actress, TV journalist, and real-estate executive. Jenrette has dabbled in politics, real estate, and the entertainment industry. Her first marriage was to Democratic whip John Jenrette of South Carolina. The couple divorced in 1981.

Read full story
13 comments

The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank

A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.

Read full story
15 comments

A flight attendant warns passengers not to drink tea or coffee on a plane

A former U.S. flight attendant named Kat Kamalani has warned her viewers on TikTok not to drink hot beverages including tea, coffee, and hot water on a plane. Kat is a travel blogger who provides travel tips and hacks for her viewers on her TikTok channel.

Read full story
9 comments

Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor

When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.

Read full story
253 comments

A $30 million lottery winner dressed up as a cartoon character to hide his winnings from his "lazy" wife

A Chinese man recently won almost $30 million (219 million yuan) in lottery winnings. However, the man decided not to tell his family including his wife and child about his prize money because he was afraid that they would become lazy and not work hard.

Read full story
10 comments

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.

Read full story
87 comments

Letters show that Charles Dickens, author of "A Christmas Carol" let fame get to his head

Charles Dickens (1812 - 1870) was an English author who created some of the world's most famous literary and fictional works. Dickens remains one of the most beloved English writers of all time. He chronicled Victorian life - both the good and the ugly. Some of his best novels include Oliver Twist, Great Expectations, A Tale of Two Cities, A Christmas Carol, and more.

Read full story
7 comments
Medford, MA

Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' Donuts

Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, have recently gone viral on social media for working the drive-through window at a Dunkin' Donuts in Medford, Massachusetts. Ben and Jennifer were actually shooting a commercial for Dunkin' Donuts. Ben is known to be a big fan of Dunkin' Donuts as he is often seen in the media holding Dunkin' Donuts coffee. There are also several memes of Ben holding his coffee on social media.

Read full story
10 comments

The tragic story of a "Bewitched" star and his son who was killed on board Pan Am Flight 103

David White (1916 - 1990) was one of the supporting characters on the legendary sitcom, "Bewitched." White played the role of Larry Tate, (Darrin Stephens' boss) from 1964 to 1972. On the show, White acted as an advertising executive.

Read full story
16 comments

Scientists are planning to bring the woolly mammoth back to life

The woolly mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius) last lived during the Pleistocene epoch (2,580,000 to 11,700 years ago). The mammoth became extinct during the Holocene epoch about 4000 years ago.

Read full story
102 comments

During the Cold War, some American children were tattooed with their own blood type

During the 1950s, some American children were tattooed with their blood type. In response to nuclear war and fears of an atomic attack, schoolchildren were tattooed so that they could serve as "walking blood banks."

Read full story
8 comments
Austin, TX

A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill store

Goodwill may be one of the last places where anyone could possibly find an ancient and priceless Roman bust. But, that is exactly what happened to one woman, Laura Young, who was also an art collector.

Read full story
19 comments

A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor

A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.

Read full story
36 comments
Michigan State

A Miss America contestant walked on shards of broken glass for the talent part of the competition

One of the most unconventional Miss America winners in history is a semifinalist of the 1985 Miss America pageant, Alecia Ray Masalkoski. In 1985, Alecia was a 23-year-old contestant from Michigan who was a black belt in Tai Kwan Do karate.

Read full story
9 comments

A Confederate soldier invented Coca-Cola after he suffered a battle wound and experimented with alcohol and cocaine

John Stith Pemberton (1831 - 1888) was the original creator of Coca-Cola. He was a doctor and a pharmacist. However, he was also a Confederate soldier. During the American Civil War, he served with the Third Cavalry Battalion of the Georgia State Guard which was a part of the Confederate Army. Pemberton achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel in the army.

Read full story
156 comments

A YouTube influencer was accused of a $4.5 billion cryptocurrency scam when she used a $500 Walmart gift card

Heather Morgan was a TikTok and hip-hop star who called herself "Razzlekhan" on social media. Early in 2022, a story broke out that Morgan and her husband, a startup founder, Ilya Lichtenstein were accused of laundering $4.5 billion worth of bitcoin.

Read full story
40 comments

Evidence that the archaeologist who discovered King Tut's tomb also stole artifacts from the tomb

Howard Carter (1874 - 1939) was the famous archaeologist who discovered King Tut's tomb in 1922. While growing up, Carter had always been interested in Egyptian antiques. At a young age, he started working under the tutelage of senior archaeologists studying and excavating the tombs of ancient Egyptian pharaohs.

Read full story
60 comments
Andover, MA

It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch Trials

Elizabeth Johnson Jr. (born in 1671) is believed to be the last "witch" and victim of the Salem Witch Trials. Johnson was a woman from Andover, Massachusetts who confessed to practicing witchcraft during the Salem Witch Trials. She was just 22 years old at the time and was unmarried and had no children.

Read full story
33 comments
Texas State

Texas biotech company plans to bring the extinct Tasmanian Tiger back to life

The Tasmanian tiger (also known as the thylacine or scientific name Thylacinus cynocephalus) is an extinct carnivorous marsupial that was native to Australia, Tasmania, and New Guinea.

Read full story
45 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy