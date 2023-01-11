Evidence that the archaeologist who discovered King Tut's tomb also stole artifacts from the tomb

Photo showing Howard Carter opening King Tut's tomb, 1925 Photo by Exclusive to The Times; Public Domain

Howard Carter (1874 - 1939) was the famous archaeologist who discovered King Tut's tomb in 1922.

While growing up, Carter had always been interested in Egyptian antiques. At a young age, he started working under the tutelage of senior archaeologists studying and excavating the tombs of ancient Egyptian pharaohs.

With his experience, he began to oversee a number of excavations and restorations.

In 1922, while Carter was working in the Valley of Kings, a young boy stumbled upon a flight of steps leading to King Tut's tomb.

The discovery of the tomb was significant because it was one of the few tombs that had remained intact and had not been destroyed by robbers. The tomb contained treasures and artifacts including jewelry, furniture, statues, clothes, weapons, and thousands of other objects.

Carter would spend a decade excavating the tomb and cataloging its contents. The cataloged contents were sent to the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. However, authorities believed that some artifacts were still missing and were never sent to the museum.

Carter claimed that the tomb may have been looted.

In 1947, a worker at the site published an article stating that Carter had secretly broken into the tomb even before it was officially opened to the authorities for excavation. The worker claimed that Carter took pieces of jewelry and other artifacts from the tomb.

There were already suspicions that Carter had helped himself to some of the items because he was found with a few of the items but he would always deny it.

After Carter's death, his estate was found to contain artifacts that were from King Tut's burial chamber. These artifacts eventually made their way to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art where they were authenticated to have come from King Tut's tomb.