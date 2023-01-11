Texas biotech company plans to bring the extinct Tasmanian Tiger back to life

Anita Durairaj

The Tasmanian tiger (also known as the thylacine or scientific name Thylacinus cynocephalus) is an extinct carnivorous marsupial that was native to Australia, Tasmania, and New Guinea.

The thylacine was characterized by stripes on its back but it is not really a tiger. Rather it was classified as a marsupial, a mammal that raises its young in a pouch.

The animal is now completely extinct. The last live animal was captured in 1930 in Tasmania and the species died out in the mid-1960s.

In 2022, scientists reported that they were hoping to revive the Tasmanian tiger from extinction.

Australian and US scientists are planning to "de-extinct" the species. De-extinction is the process of birthing a new version of an extinct or lost species.

The process will be scientifically complicated and scientists think that it could take at least 10 years before it could occur.

There is a ten-step process involved that includes sequencing the thylacine's closest relative.

The closest living relative of the thylacine is the dasyurid or dunnart, another marsupial relative. Stem cells will be taken from the dunnart and then the genes will be edited to get as close to a new thylacine as possible.

Thylacine genes will be inserted into the genome of a dunnart and embryonic growth will be stimulated until it is ready for a surrogate and then birth.

Initially, the new version of the thylacine may only be about 90% accurate of the original thylacine but gradually, scientists hope to get to a 99% accuracy.

The company involved in bioengineering the new version of the thylacine for the future is Colossal Biosciences, a company based in Texas.

