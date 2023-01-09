A Capuchin monkey was so mischievous, it dialed 911 from the zoo and brought in the cops

A Capuchin monkey Photo by Georg Karl Ell; CC-BY-SA-4.0

Capuchin monkeys are classified as New World monkeys. These are primates that are found in the tropical regions of Mexico, Central, and South America.

The Capuchin monkey is considered to be the most intelligent New World monkey. Thus, they are often used in laboratory experiments.

The monkey is able to use primitive tools to crack open fruits. An experiment demonstrated that after training, the monkeys could also understand the concept of money as a medium of exchange. Previously, it was believed that only humans could understand this concept.

Capuchin monkeys are also very inquisitive and mischievous. They will grab anything with their fully dextrous hands and start pushing buttons and touching objects.

The intelligence and inquisitive nature of the Capuchin monkey was revealed in an incident that took place in 2022 at a San Luis Obispo County zoo in California.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from a cell phone in the area. The call disconnected and dispatchers tried to reconnect. Eventually, they sent deputies to the area where the call was traced.

The deputies arrived at a wildlife sanctuary called Zoo to You. After interviewing the staff, they found that no one there had made the call. However, they figured out that a Capuchin monkey called Route most likely made the call.

The monkey had probably picked up a cell phone that was in the zoo's golf cart and randomly dialed the right combination of numbers.

In the end, the deputies of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's office had a good laugh and joked that they had "detained" the monkey.