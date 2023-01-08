A teenage YouTube star who made $625,000 a month is sued by her own friends who appeared in her videos

A young woman looking out to sea (generic image) Photo by Keenan Constance on Unsplash

A teenage YouTube star Piper Rockelle recently became embroiled in a lawsuit.

Piper was just 15 years old as of December 2022 but she is already an internet sensation. With 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 9 million fans on TikTok, Piper is a popular influencer.

She posts fun videos that include pranks and challenges. She is also a dancer, singer, and gymnast.

Piper's mom, Tiffany Smith, is responsible for managing and raising Piper. Tiffany created and operated a multimillion-dollar company in Piper's name called Piper Rockelle Inc.

Piper is estimated to have a net worth of $3 million in 2022 earning up to $625,000 a month.

In her previous YouTube videos, Piper and her 11 friends called the Squad created the videos together and documented the pranks or challenges.

However, in January 2022, a bombshell lawsuit was dropped against Piper's mom, Tiffany, and her boyfriend, Hunter Hill.

The lawsuit alleged that Tiffany and Hunter emotionally, sexually, and financially abused Piper's friends who called themselves the Squad. The members of the Squad were also teens and included both boys and girls.

An investigation did find out that Tiffany did not pay the children who filmed the videos with her daughter. Moreover, the children did work long hours. However, Tiffany denied that she had abused the children.

Now, the jury trial will take place on April 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, Piper and her mother have countersued the parents of the Squad members for $30 million citing extortion and fabrication of allegations causing Piper to lose money and curtail her revenue.